Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares stood at 3,500,093 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.62, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $0.85 in intraday trading. The LYFT share’s 52-week high remains $54.5, putting it -34.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.56. The company has a valuation of $12.92 Billion, with an average of 17.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 41 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give LYFT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.73.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

After registering a 2.12% upside on the day, Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.41- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 3.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.09%, and 62.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.69%. Short interest in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw shorts transact 25.31 Million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.71, implying an increase of 5.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYFT is trading +62.48% off suggested target high and -75.38% from its likely low.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyft, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) shares are +30.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.27% against 16.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.7% this quarter before falling -71.9% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -34.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $574.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $684.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.02 Billion for this quarter and $955.71 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -43.5% before falling -28.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -258.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft, Inc. insiders hold 18.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.85% of the shares at 89.37% float percentage. In total, 492 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 41.61 Million shares (or 13.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 22.6 Million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $622.67 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 15,207,814 shares. This is just over 4.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $444.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.96 Million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $196.65 Million.