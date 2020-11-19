Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s traded shares stood at 5,569,211 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $149.27, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $2.53 in intraday trading. The LOW share’s 52-week high remains $180.67, putting it -21.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60. The company has a valuation of $113.25 Billion, with an average of 7.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LOW a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.16.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside on the day, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $162 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 7.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.65%, and -14.89% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 24.46%. Short interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw shorts transact 4.95 Million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $182.14, implying an increase of 22.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $155 and $202 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOW is trading +35.33% off suggested target high and 3.84% from its likely low.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lowe’s Companies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) shares are +21.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.35% against 10.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.4% this quarter before jumping 11.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 20.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $18.35 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.56 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.03 Billion for this quarter and $18.32 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.5% before jumping 12.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 92.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.8% annually.

LOW Dividends

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 18, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.4, with the share yield ticking at 1.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.72%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s Major holders

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.93% of the shares at 76.98% float percentage. In total, 2359 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 63.78 Million shares (or 8.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.58 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 55.75 Million shares, or about 7.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $9.25 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21,514,669 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.91 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.66 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $2.12 Billion.