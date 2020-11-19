In last trading session, Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw 1,091,070 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.79 trading at -$1.47 or -2.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.61 Billion. That closing price of LMND’s stock is at a discount of -51.29% from its 52-week high price of $96.51 and is indicating a premium of 30.85% from its 52-week low price of $44.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.86 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.87 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 152 institutions for Lemonade, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at LMND for having 11.98 Million shares of worth $595.81 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 21.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 3.17 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $157.44 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 941310 shares of worth $55.25 Million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 421.85 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.97 Million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.