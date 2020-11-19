Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s traded shares stood at 10,786,903 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply an increase of 17% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The HUSN share’s 52-week high remains $3.37, putting it -28.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $16.28 Million, with an average of 203.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUSN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

After registering a 17% upside on the day, Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.37-2 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 20.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.92%, and -24.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.2%. Short interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw shorts transact 106.13 Million shares and set a 36.72 days time to cover.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

Hudson Capital Inc. insiders hold 39.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.94% of the shares at 6.47% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 208.94 Thousand shares (or 0.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $425.19 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 28.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $58.8 Thousand.