In last trading session, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw 3,481,640 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.69 trading at $2.12 or 12.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $353.14 Million. That closing price of GP’s stock is at a discount of -25.47% from its 52-week high price of $23.45 and is indicating a premium of 56.02% from its 52-week low price of $8.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 736Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +65.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 17.71% for stock’s current value.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. is the top institutional holder at GP for having 1.38 Million shares of worth $16.51 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arosa Capital Management LP, which was holding about 90Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.08 Million.

On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 49394 shares of worth $975.53 Thousand or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.32 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $75.79 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.