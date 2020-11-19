Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s traded shares stood at 1,857,276 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.52, to imply a decline of -3.75% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The BEN share’s 52-week high remains $28, putting it -36.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.91. The company has a valuation of $10.16 Billion, with an average of 4.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give BEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.7.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

After registering a -3.75% downside on the day, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.98- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 6.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.58%, and -11.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.02%. Short interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw shorts transact 24.92 Million shares and set a 7.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.11, implying an increase of 2.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEN is trading +21.83% off suggested target high and -12.28% from its likely low.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Franklin Resources, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) shares are +18.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.83% against -6.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.5% this quarter before jumping 6.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 24.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.83 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.79 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.41 Billion for this quarter and $1.34 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.8% before jumping 33.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -26.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.48% annually.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources, Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 28 and February 01, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 5.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.87%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

Franklin Resources, Inc. insiders hold 45.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.88% of the shares at 92.3% float percentage. In total, 740 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 29.78 Million shares (or 6.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $605.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.45 Million shares, or about 5.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $579Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF holds roughly 11,732,078 shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $219.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.76 Million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about $162.72 Million.