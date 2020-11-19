Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s traded shares stood at 3,840,784 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.88, to imply an increase of 0.61% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The LUV share’s 52-week high remains $58.83, putting it -28.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.47. The company has a valuation of $27.1 Billion, with an average of 13.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LUV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$1.59.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

After registering a 0.61% upside on the day, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.28- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.7%, and 15.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.81%. Short interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) saw shorts transact 14.56 Million shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.65, implying an increase of 6.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUV is trading +28.6% off suggested target high and -12.82% from its likely low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southwest Airlines Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares are +54.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -256.21% against -50.7%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -262.2% this quarter before falling -366.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -58.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $2.17 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.99 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.73 Billion for this quarter and $4.23 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -62.2% before falling -29.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Southwest Airlines Co. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.84% of the shares at 76.03% float percentage. In total, 1147 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 67.54 Million shares (or 11.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.53 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52.3 Million shares, or about 8.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.96 Billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 34,505,056 shares. This is just over 5.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.81 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $574.63 Million.