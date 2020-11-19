Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares stood at 9,562,955 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $257.27, to imply an increase of 10.9% or $25.28 in intraday trading. The ROKU share’s 52-week high remains $257.49, putting it -0.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.22. The company has a valuation of $32.51 Billion, with an average of 5.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

After registering a 10.9% upside on the day, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $256.48 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.78%, and 15.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.04%. Short interest in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw shorts transact 5.1 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roku, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) shares are +102.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.31% against 2.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.8% this quarter before jumping 28.9% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 53.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $600.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $454.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $411.23 Million for this quarter and $320.77 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46% before jumping 41.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -514.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Roku, Inc. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.06% of the shares at 74.24% float percentage. In total, 808 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.85 Million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.86 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.72 Million shares, or about 8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.65 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roku, Inc. (ROKU) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3,199,109 shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $554.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 Million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about $338.29 Million.