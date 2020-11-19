EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares stood at 2,585,870 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.93, to imply a decline of -3.3% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The EQT share’s 52-week high remains $17.97, putting it -29% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.21. The company has a valuation of $3.85 Billion, with an average of 5.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for EQT Corporation (EQT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EQT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.18.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

After registering a -3.3% downside on the day, EQT Corporation (EQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.33- this Friday, Nov 13, jumping 9.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.13%, and -5.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 27.71%. Short interest in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) saw shorts transact 14.99 Million shares and set a 3.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.44, implying an increase of 46.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQT is trading +136.9% off suggested target high and 0.5% from its likely low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQT Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are +9.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -140.96% against -35.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -500% this quarter before jumping 164.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -23.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $905.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $947.2 Million for this quarter and $957.38 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.4% before jumping 16% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 52.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corporation insiders hold 1.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.38% of the shares at 92.38% float percentage. In total, 436 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 29.65 Million shares (or 11.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $383.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.23 Million shares, or about 9.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $300.3 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQT Corporation (EQT) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 19,029,733 shares. This is just over 7.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $246.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.3 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $86.82 Million.