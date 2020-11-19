Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s traded shares stood at 4,709,290 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.47, to imply a decline of -0.87% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The BMY share’s 52-week high remains $68.34, putting it -11.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.76. The company has a valuation of $139.25 Billion, with an average of 10.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) trade information

After registering a -0.87% downside on the day, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $64.93- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 5.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.27%, and 0.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.46%. Short interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) saw shorts transact 15.71 Million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares are +1.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.39% against 14.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.8% this quarter before jumping 2.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 61.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $10.7 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.05 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.95 Billion for this quarter and $10.78 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.7% before jumping 2.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -33.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.7% annually.

BMY Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.8, with the share yield ticking at 2.8% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.78%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s Major holders

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.8% of the shares at 75.86% float percentage. In total, 2817 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 200.07 Million shares (or 8.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.06 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 162.41 Million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $9.79 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 64,493,484 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.79 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46.96 Million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about $2.76 Billion.