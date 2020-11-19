Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s traded shares stood at 4,280,533 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $112.04, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $4.07 in intraday trading. The FISV share’s 52-week high remains $125.05, putting it -11.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $73.5. The company has a valuation of $75.21 Billion, with an average of 3.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FISV a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.3.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) trade information

After registering a 3.77% upside on the day, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $112.94 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.73%, and 13.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.35%. Short interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw shorts transact 9.13 Million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $127.63, implying an increase of 13.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $92 and $160 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FISV is trading +42.81% off suggested target high and -17.89% from its likely low.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fiserv, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) shares are +4.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.75% against -5.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15% this quarter before jumping 22.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -2.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $3.76 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.64 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.71 Billion for this quarter and $3.48 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.2% before jumping 4.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -41.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.96% annually.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Major holders

Fiserv, Inc. insiders hold 0.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.74% of the shares at 95.17% float percentage. In total, 1586 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 105.43 Million shares (or 15.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.86 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 57.9 Million shares, or about 8.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $5.97 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16,213,864 shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.58 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.67 Million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about $1.14 Billion.