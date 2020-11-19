CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s traded shares stood at 3,557,104 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $145.33, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $7.65 in intraday trading. The CRWD share’s 52-week high remains $153.9, putting it -5.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.95. The company has a valuation of $31.88 Billion, with an average of 4.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRWD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside on the day, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $147.09 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.81%, and 0.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 191.31%. Short interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw shorts transact 12.14 Million shares and set a 2.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $160.3, implying an increase of 10.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $125 and $176 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRWD is trading +21.1% off suggested target high and -13.99% from its likely low.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) shares are +70.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -114.29% against 9.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 150% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 70.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $212.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending January 01, 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $230.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $125.12 Million for this quarter and $152.11 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70% before jumping 51.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -34.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.66% of the shares at 74.29% float percentage. In total, 866 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.98 Million shares (or 7.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.78 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.14 Million shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.25 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,097,757 shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $410.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.57 Million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $357.67 Million.