In last trading session, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw 1,242,796 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.79 trading at $0.41 or 29.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.32 Million. That closing price of HGSH’s stock is at a discount of -145.81% from its 52-week high price of $4.4 and is indicating a premium of 73.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 230.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.98 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.98. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +66.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 66.48% for stock’s current value.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -50.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for China HGS Real Estate Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at HGSH for having 40.22 Thousand shares of worth $43.44 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 11.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.85 Thousand.