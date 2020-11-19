In last trading session, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw 1,912,509 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.03 or 8.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.15 Million. That closing price of CHEK’s stock is at a discount of -664.52% from its 52-week high price of $2.37 and is indicating a premium of 21.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.243. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 629.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.35%, in the last five days CHEK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 4.34% to its value on the day. Check-Cap Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -82.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.26% in past 5-day. Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) showed a performance of -14.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 531.11 Million shares which calculate 371.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 545.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +545.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 545.16% for stock’s current value.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Check-Cap Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at CHEK for having 181.96 Thousand shares of worth $65.6 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fosun International Ltd, which was holding about 127.56 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.99 Thousand.