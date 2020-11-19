In last trading session, Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) saw 2,552,702 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.57 trading at -$0.42 or -2.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.75 Billion. That closing price of CUK’s stock is at a discount of -214.9% from its 52-week high price of $49.03 and is indicating a premium of 54.53% from its 52-week low price of $7.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.63%, in the last five days CUK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the stock touched $16.39- price level, adding 5% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s shares saw a change of -67.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.68% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) showed a performance of 29.% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.58 Million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.4%

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 18 and December 22, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 12.51%, the share has a forward dividend of 2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.43%.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112 institutions for Carnival Corporation & Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CUK for having 5.42 Million shares of worth $70.04 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 59.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP, which was holding about 2.64 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 28.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.09 Million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 184658 shares of worth $2.08 Million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 128.4 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.44 Million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.