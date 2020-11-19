Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s traded shares stood at 2,178,408 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.15, to imply a decline of -2.62% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The CNQ share’s 52-week high remains $32.79, putting it -55.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.71. The company has a valuation of $24.81 Billion, with an average of 4.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

After registering a -2.62% downside on the day, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.10- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 4.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.19%, and 21.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.74%. Short interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) saw shorts transact 5.59 Million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian Natural Resources Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) shares are +17.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -125.42% against -19.1%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 145% this quarter before jumping 108.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 21.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.97 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.92 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.87 Billion for this quarter and $2.92 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.4% before jumping 34.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 114.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.9% annually.

CNQ Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.29, with the share yield ticking at 6.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Canadian Natural Resources Limited insiders hold 2.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.57% of the shares at 74.2% float percentage. In total, 572 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 141.71 Million shares (or 12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.27 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 65.11 Million shares, or about 5.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.04 Billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 57,342,499 shares. This is just over 4.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $918.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.56 Million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about $345.38 Million.