Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s traded shares stood at 1,513,927 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.7, to imply an increase of 5.5% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The CAMT share’s 52-week high remains $20.56, putting it -9.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.27. The company has a valuation of $731.29 Million, with an average of 198.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 114.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CAMT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.2.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) trade information

After registering a 5.5% upside on the day, Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.56- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 8.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.24%, and 2.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.59%. Short interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw shorts transact 435.29 Million shares and set a 3.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.5, implying an increase of 20.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAMT is trading +28.34% off suggested target high and 12.3% from its likely low.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Camtek Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) shares are +37.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.61% against 9.1%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.9% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 9.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $43Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.2 Million for this quarter and $30.18 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.5% before jumping 37.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 6.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s Major holders

Camtek Ltd. insiders hold 46.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.07% of the shares at 58.59% float percentage. In total, 70 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.23 Million shares (or 5.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.83 Million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $28.16 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2,230,000 shares. This is just over 5.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 473.52 Thousand, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about $7.28 Million.