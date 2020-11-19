Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s traded shares stood at 2,008,449 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.49, to imply a decline of -1.49% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The COG share’s 52-week high remains $22.67, putting it -37.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.06. The company has a valuation of $6.61 Billion, with an average of 5.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

After registering a -1.49% downside on the day, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.71- this Friday, Nov 13, jumping 6.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.57%, and -13.65% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.37%. Short interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) saw shorts transact 18.31 Million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) shares are -10.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.31% against -35.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.3% this quarter before jumping 314.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -28.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $457.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $609.34 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $461.37 Million for this quarter and $386.46 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.7% before jumping 57.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 33.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.71% annually.

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 18 and February 22, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 2.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.03%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation insiders hold 2.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.67% of the shares at 102.74% float percentage. In total, 753 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 43.98 Million shares (or 11.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $763.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with 37.58 Million shares, or about 9.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $652.45 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,351,593 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $195.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.47 Million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about $195.81 Million.