In last trading session, Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw 4,860,134 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at -$0.05 or -12.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.5 Million. That closing price of NXTD’s stock is at a discount of -146.94% from its 52-week high price of $0.889 and is indicating a premium of 40.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.213. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -12.48%, in the last five days NXTD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the stock touched $0.4089 price level, adding 12.67% to its value on the day. Nxt-ID, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.57% in past 5-day. Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) showed a performance of -0.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 925.86 Million shares which calculate 381.01 days to cover the short interests.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.86 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.96 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $4.18 Million and $4.49 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.2% while estimating it to be 10.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -50.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for Nxt-ID, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at NXTD for having 663.5 Thousand shares of worth $227.71 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 270.25 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.23 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 270096 shares of worth $136.16 Thousand or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 86.54 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $33.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.