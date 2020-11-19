In last trading session, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw 6,336,741 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at $0.05 or 3.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.24 Million. That closing price of BOXL’s stock is at a discount of -212.08% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 77.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.47%, in the last five days BOXL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $1.74 price level, adding 14.37% to its value on the day. Boxlight Corporation’s shares saw a change of 34.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.2% in past 5-day. Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) showed a performance of -11.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 Million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Boxlight Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +33.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -81.82% while that of industry is 8.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 93.1% in the current quarter and calculating 93.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.94 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $5.32 Million and $5.72 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 331.3% while estimating it to be 330.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Boxlight Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BOXL for having 1.97 Million shares of worth $3.17 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 798.36 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.29 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 268979 shares of worth $247.46 Thousand or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 69.54 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $63.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.