In last trading session, Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) saw 991,656 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.59 trading at -$0.56 or -5.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $598.16 Million. That closing price of MNRL’s stock is at a discount of -104.44% from its 52-week high price of $21.65 and is indicating a premium of 44.66% from its 52-week low price of $5.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 318.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 395.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.02%, in the last five days MNRL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 16 when the stock touched $11.56- price level, adding 8.35% to its value on the day. Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.09% in past 5-day. Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) showed a performance of 11.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 961.09 Million shares which calculate 2.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.87% for stock’s current value.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brigham Minerals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -20.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -126.32% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -73.7% in the current quarter and calculating -50% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -11.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.54 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.15 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $33.61 Million and $27.31 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -32.9% while estimating it to be -11.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 275.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MNRL Dividends

Brigham Minerals, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 06, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.57%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.96 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 190 institutions for Brigham Minerals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MNRL for having 4.07 Million shares of worth $36.27 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.93 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.1 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1500000 shares of worth $16.62 Million or 3.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.59 Million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.