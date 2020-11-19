In last trading session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw 4,341,181 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0 or 0.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $124.02 Million. That closing price of BORR’s stock is at a discount of -1370.97% from its 52-week high price of $9.12 and is indicating a premium of 60.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.243. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.5%, in the last five days BORR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 16 when the stock touched $0.7086 price level, adding 12.07% to its value on the day. Borr Drilling Limited’s shares saw a change of -93.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.21% in past 5-day. Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) showed a performance of 39.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.09 Million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Borr Drilling Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.5% in the current quarter and calculating 57.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $83.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $102.7 Million and $92.9 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -18.7% while estimating it to be -11% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for Borr Drilling Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP is the top institutional holder at BORR for having 11.36 Million shares of worth $6.25 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lodbrok Capital, LLP, which was holding about 3.58 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.97 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2120800 shares of worth $1.9 Million or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.29 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.15 Million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.