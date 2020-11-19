People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s traded shares stood at 4,809,126 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.8, to imply a decline of -1.39% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The PBCT share’s 52-week high remains $17.13, putting it -33.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.37. The company has a valuation of $5.43 Billion, with an average of 5.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PBCT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.32.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) trade information

After registering a -1.39% downside on the day, People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.39- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 4.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.98%, and 23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.53%. Short interest in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw shorts transact 18.71 Million shares and set a 4.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.35, implying a decline of-3.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBCT is trading +9.38% off suggested target high and -17.97% from its likely low.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing People’s United Financial, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) shares are +16.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -12.95% against -16.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -13.5% this quarter before falling -12.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 9.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $501.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $492.84 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $499.3 Million for this quarter and $499.1 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.5% before falling -1.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.73% annually.

PBCT Dividends

People’s United Financial, Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 21, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 5.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.41%.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s Major holders

People’s United Financial, Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.63% of the shares at 76.11% float percentage. In total, 697 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 53.71 Million shares (or 12.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $553.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.77 Million shares, or about 11.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $482.18 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF holds roughly 31,334,724 shares. This is just over 7.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $334.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.05 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $139.36 Million.