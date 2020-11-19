NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares stood at 9,725,809 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $535.36, to imply a decline of -0.33% or -$1.79 in intraday trading. The NVDA share’s 52-week high remains $589.07, putting it -10.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $180.68. The company has a valuation of $330.06 Billion, with an average of 11.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NVDA a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 27 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $2.55.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside on the day, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $546.75 this Friday, Nov 13, jumping 2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.01%, and -1.31% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 126.46%. Short interest in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw shorts transact 6.1 Million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $579.33, implying an increase of 8.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $300 and $700 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVDA is trading +30.75% off suggested target high and -43.96% from its likely low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NVIDIA Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares are +53.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.17% against 7.7%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.9% this quarter before jumping 30.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 45% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $4.44 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.22 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.1 Billion for this quarter and $3Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43% before jumping 40.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -25.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.44% annually.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 11 and February 15, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. NVIDIA Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 0.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.45%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

NVIDIA Corporation insiders hold 4.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.11% of the shares at 72.14% float percentage. In total, 2795 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 48.5 Million shares (or 7.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.25 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 44.65 Million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $24.17 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16,649,353 shares. This is just over 2.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.33 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.76 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $4.85 Billion.