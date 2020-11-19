Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s traded shares stood at 2,611,289 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.14, to imply an increase of 23.99% or $4.48 in intraday trading. The CORT share’s 52-week high remains $23.55, putting it -1.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.7. The company has a valuation of $2.7 Billion, with an average of 1.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CORT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.17.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

After registering a 23.99% upside on the day, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.55- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.51%, and 31.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.06%. Short interest in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) saw shorts transact 17.53 Million shares and set a 6.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.25, implying a decline of-12.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CORT is trading +29.65% off suggested target high and -69.75% from its likely low.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) shares are +22.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.49% against 15.6%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -29.2% this quarter before falling -24% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 17% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $90.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.89 Million for this quarter and $93.25 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.8% before jumping 4.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 29.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated insiders hold 9.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.85% of the shares at 86.26% float percentage. In total, 313 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.08 Million shares (or 12.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $262.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.73 Million shares, or about 10.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $204.19 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6,455,172 shares. This is just over 5.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $112.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.94 Million, or 4.25% of the shares, all valued at about $73.84 Million.