In last trading session, Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw 3,132,749 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at -$0.02 or -3.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.85 Million. That closing price of BNGO’s stock is at a discount of -172.55% from its 52-week high price of $1.39 and is indicating a premium of 50.98% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.6%, in the last five days BNGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $0.635 price level, adding 18.94% to its value on the day. Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.07% in past 5-day. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) showed a performance of -10.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.29 Million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bionano Genomics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +20.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -78.95% while that of industry is 14.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80% in the current quarter and calculating 83.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -26.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.86 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.59 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.79 Million and $1.14 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.5% while estimating it to be 214.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for Bionano Genomics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich is the top institutional holder at BNGO for having 850Thousand shares of worth $552.5 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 616.08 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $400.45 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 354773 shares of worth $180.93 Thousand or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 213.37 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $129.86 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.