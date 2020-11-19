Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares stood at 8,973,416 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.19, to imply a decline of -1.1% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The GOLD share’s 52-week high remains $31.22, putting it -29.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.65. The company has a valuation of $42.96 Billion, with an average of 22.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GOLD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.36.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

After registering a -1.1% downside on the day, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.34- this Friday, Nov 13, jumping 8.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.77%, and -10.6% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 29.94%. Short interest in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) saw shorts transact 16.39 Million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.97, implying an increase of 44.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOLD is trading +94.3% off suggested target high and 24.02% from its likely low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barrick Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares are -6.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 115.69% against 15.7%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 111.8% this quarter before jumping 131.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 28.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.32 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.49 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.88 Billion for this quarter and $2.72 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.3% before jumping 28.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 270.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.69% annually.

GOLD Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Barrick Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 1.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.89%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.69% of the shares at 67.04% float percentage. In total, 1107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 85.67 Million shares (or 4.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.41 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 79.7 Million shares, or about 4.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.24 Billion.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 70,966,088 shares. This is just over 3.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.9 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.89 Million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about $864.08 Million.