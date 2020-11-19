Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s traded shares stood at 2,357,928 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.08, to imply an increase of 6.92% or $1.17 in intraday trading. The BLDP share’s 52-week high remains $21.61, putting it -19.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.5. The company has a valuation of $4.68 Billion, with an average of 3.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLDP a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

After registering a 6.92% upside on the day, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.80- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.64%, and 2.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.87%. Short interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) saw shorts transact 16.04 Million shares and set a 3.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.65, implying an increase of 25.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLDP is trading +54.87% off suggested target high and -11.5% from its likely low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $34.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.68 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.88 Million for this quarter and $24Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.6% before jumping 32% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -14.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.03% annually.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Ballard Power Systems Inc. insiders hold 21.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.43% of the shares at 29.9% float percentage. In total, 275 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.88 Million shares (or 3.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $149.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.55 Million shares, or about 2.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $83.77 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,193,019 shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 883.8 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $14.67 Million.