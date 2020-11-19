In last trading session, Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) saw 6,361,185 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.24 trading at $0.33 or 8.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $103.03 Million. That closing price of AYRO’s stock is at a discount of -106.37% from its 52-week high price of $8.75 and is indicating a premium of 57.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.44%, in the last five days AYRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $4.45-4 price level, adding 4.72% to its value on the day. Ayro, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.77% in past 5-day. Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) showed a performance of 39.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.25 Million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.13% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Ayro, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at AYRO for having 98.52 Thousand shares of worth $291.63 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 62.91 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $186.23 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10975 shares of worth $37.64 Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.83 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.92 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.