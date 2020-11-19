In last trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw 23,380,604 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.02 trading at -$0.18 or -2.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28 Billion. That closing price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -455.56% from its 52-week high price of $39 and is indicating a premium of 47.15% from its 52-week low price of $3.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 76.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.5%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $8.10-1 price level, adding 13.33% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.36% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) showed a performance of 74.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.98 Million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 318 institutions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACB for having 4.62 Million shares of worth $21.47 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.97 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.81 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2361850 shares of worth $29.33 Million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.7 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.36 Million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.