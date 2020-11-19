Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares stood at 1,190,276 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $201.22, to imply an increase of 3.88% or $7.52 in intraday trading. The TEAM share’s 52-week high remains $216.29, putting it -7.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.01. The company has a valuation of $50.09 Billion, with an average of 1.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TEAM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.32.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

After registering a 3.88% upside on the day, Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $203 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.31%, and -5.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.28%. Short interest in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw shorts transact 8.95 Million shares and set a 5.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $219.72, implying an increase of 9.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $185 and $249 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEAM is trading +23.75% off suggested target high and -8.06% from its likely low.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlassian Corporation Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares are +7.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.35% against 9.4%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -13.5% this quarter before falling -4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 16.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 46.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.8% annually.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation Plc insiders hold 1.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.82% of the shares at 94.99% float percentage. In total, 662 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.12 Million shares (or 10.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.57 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.73 Million shares, or about 5.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.22 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3,775,394 shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $680.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 Million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about $500.71 Million.