Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s traded shares stood at 31,545,040 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.31, to imply an increase of 50% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The FENG share’s 52-week high remains $3.49, putting it -51.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $164.04 Million, with an average of 428.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 181.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

After registering a 50% upside on the day, Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.5 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51.32%, and 61.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.35%. Short interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw shorts transact 62.28 Million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.29% annually.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

Phoenix New Media Limited insiders hold 24.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.03% of the shares at 29.21% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 5.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is International Value Advisers, LLC with 1.69 Million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.08 Million.

We also have IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd holds roughly 2,338,784 shares. This is just over 7.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 190.7 Thousand, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about $282.23 Thousand.