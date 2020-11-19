Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)’s traded shares stood at 1,982,200 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.87, to imply a decline of -0.25% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PE share’s 52-week high remains $20.12, putting it -69.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.92. The company has a valuation of $4.89 Billion, with an average of 7.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.24.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside on the day, Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.46- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 5.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.52%, and 16.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.63%. Short interest in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) saw shorts transact 36.35 Million shares and set a 3.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.64, implying an increase of 23.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PE is trading +68.49% off suggested target high and -7.33% from its likely low.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Parsley Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) shares are +27.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -30.36% against -35.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.3% this quarter before jumping 3.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -13.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $464.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $473.94 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $522.45 Million for this quarter and $564.8 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.1% before falling -16.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -53.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.9% annually.

PE Dividends

Parsley Energy, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 22, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)’s Major holders

Parsley Energy, Inc. insiders hold 20.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.97% of the shares at 109.63% float percentage. In total, 469 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 29.32 Million shares (or 7.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $274.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.46 Million shares, or about 7.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $266.41 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 12,229,557 shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.66 Million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $92.51 Million.