JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares stood at 7,415,331 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $86.06, to imply a decline of -0.22% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The JD share’s 52-week high remains $92.77, putting it -7.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.84. The company has a valuation of $135.77 Billion, with an average of 21.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside on the day, JD.com, Inc. (JD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $92.33- this Friday, Nov 13, jumping 6.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.53%, and 6.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 143.88%. Short interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw shorts transact 34.8 Million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JD.com, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JD.com, Inc. (JD) shares are +64.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.85% against 9.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 71.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 36.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $33.27 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.56 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.39 Billion for this quarter and $20.91 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.4% before jumping 36.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 574.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.33% annually.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com, Inc. insiders hold 7.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.28% of the shares at 50.85% float percentage. In total, 1110 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 51.65 Million shares (or 4.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.01 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 41.38 Million shares, or about 3.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.21 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JD.com, Inc. (JD) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 14,330,085 shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $914.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.48 Million, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about $732.3 Million.