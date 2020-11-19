ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s traded shares stood at 9,139,840 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply an increase of 5.96% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The ADTX share’s 52-week high remains $9.58, putting it -367.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $25.11 Million, with an average of 382Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 760.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 25.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.1% of the shares at 9.47% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 224.97 Thousand shares (or 1.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $438.69 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wedbush Securities Inc with 61.83 Thousand shares, or about 0.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $120.57 Thousand.