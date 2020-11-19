Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s traded shares stood at 4,737,087 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $76.25, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The ATVI share’s 52-week high remains $87.73, putting it -15.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.51. The company has a valuation of $59.19 Billion, with an average of 7.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATVI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.16.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside on the day, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $78.80- this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.48%, and -4.66% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 28.48%. Short interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw shorts transact 8.54 Million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.74, implying an increase of 26.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69.5 and $110 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATVI is trading +44.26% off suggested target high and -8.85% from its likely low.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Activision Blizzard, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) shares are +4.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.56% against -2.1%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5.7% this quarter before jumping 6.9% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 27.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $2.79 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.68 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.71 Billion for this quarter and $1.52 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3% before jumping 10.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -0.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.38% annually.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.41, with the share yield ticking at 0.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.6%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

Activision Blizzard, Inc. insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.01% of the shares at 91.12% float percentage. In total, 1718 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 60.42 Million shares (or 7.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.89 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 55.1 Million shares, or about 7.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $4.46 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21,951,162 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.67 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.88 Million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about $1.61 Billion.