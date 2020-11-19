Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s traded shares stood at 2,038,685 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.77, to imply an increase of 4.28% or $2.29 in intraday trading. The BERY share’s 52-week high remains $57.92, putting it -3.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25. The company has a valuation of $7.35 Billion, with an average of 1.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 951.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BERY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.22.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) trade information

After registering a 4.28% upside on the day, Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.94- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 4.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.55%, and 12.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.01%. Short interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) saw shorts transact 3.38 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.71, implying an increase of 12.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55 and $71 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BERY is trading +27.31% off suggested target high and -1.38% from its likely low.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Berry Global Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) shares are +31.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.26% against -1.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.6% this quarter before jumping 46.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 31.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.97 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.93 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.02 Billion for this quarter and $2.82 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.7% before jumping 4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 9.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.98% annually.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s Major holders

Berry Global Group, Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.77% of the shares at 98.92% float percentage. In total, 445 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.5 Million shares (or 11.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $748.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.51 Million shares, or about 8.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $556.04 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,780,578 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $167.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.31 Million, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $146.92 Million.