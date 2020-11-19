The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s traded shares stood at 1,557,659 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $240.99, to imply a decline of -3.73% or -$9.33 in intraday trading. The EL share’s 52-week high remains $259.77, putting it -7.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $137.01. The company has a valuation of $87.12 Billion, with an average of 1.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.65.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) trade information

After registering a -3.73% downside on the day, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $259.77 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 7.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.96%, and 7.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.01%. Short interest in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) saw shorts transact 1.79 Million shares and set a 1.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $245.27, implying an increase of 1.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $200 and $271 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EL is trading +12.45% off suggested target high and -17.01% from its likely low.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) shares are +40.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.7% against -0.4%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -21.8% this quarter before jumping 72.9% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 7.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.47 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.85 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.62 Billion for this quarter and $3.35 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.4% before jumping 15% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -61.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.09% annually.

EL Dividends

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 05, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.12, with the share yield ticking at 0.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.12%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Major holders

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. insiders hold 4.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.69% of the shares at 95.8% float percentage. In total, 1444 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.44 Million shares (or 8.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.02 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.17 Million shares, or about 6.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.31 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 5,892,214 shares. This is just over 2.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.16 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.77 Million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $1.09 Billion.