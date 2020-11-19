The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s traded shares stood at 1,819,265 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.03, to imply an increase of 1.52% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The GPS share’s 52-week high remains $25.41, putting it -5.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.26. The company has a valuation of $9Billion, with an average of 8.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Gap, Inc. (GPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.3.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

After registering a 1.52% upside on the day, The Gap, Inc. (GPS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.90- this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 3.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.75%, and 26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.12%. Short interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw shorts transact 21.67 Million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.5, implying a decline of-6.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPS is trading +24.84% off suggested target high and -54.22% from its likely low.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Gap, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares are +189.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -203.55% against -19.9%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -43.4% this quarter before falling -44.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $3.81 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending January 01, 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.54 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4Billion for this quarter and $4.67 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.7% before falling -2.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -62.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.9% annually.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

The Gap, Inc. insiders hold 44.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.99% of the shares at 103.96% float percentage. In total, 528 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 26.73 Million shares (or 7.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $455.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.22 Million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $446.57 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Parnassus Endeavor Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 18,757,300 shares. This is just over 5.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $236.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.5 Million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about $132.51 Million.