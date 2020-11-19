Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s traded shares stood at 3,940,634 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.17, to imply a decline of -2.23% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The BKR share’s 52-week high remains $25.99, putting it -43.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.12. The company has a valuation of $18.75 Billion, with an average of 8.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Baker Hughes Company (BKR), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BKR a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.16.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) trade information

After registering a -2.23% downside on the day, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.40- this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 6.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.61%, and 37.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.59%. Short interest in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) saw shorts transact 20.97 Million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.77, implying an increase of 14.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKR is trading +43.09% off suggested target high and -0.94% from its likely low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baker Hughes Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares are +20.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -68.24% against -23.6%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -40.7% this quarter before falling -18.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -14.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $5.37 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.84 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.35 Billion for this quarter and $5.42 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.4% before falling -10.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -43.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 12% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.03% annually.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company has its next earnings report out between January 20 and January 25, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Baker Hughes Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 3.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Company insiders hold 4.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.03% of the shares at 100.34% float percentage. In total, 725 institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Electric Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 377.43 Million shares (or 55.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.02 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 82.16 Million shares, or about 11.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.09 Billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 53,919,454 shares. This is just over 7.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $829.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42.62 Million, or 6.21% of the shares, all valued at about $566.4 Million.