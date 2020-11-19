In last trading session, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw 23,765,896 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.63 trading at $0.18 or 4.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $67.73 Million. That closing price of AHT’s stock is at a discount of -534.99% from its 52-week high price of $29.4 and is indicating a premium of 72.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.04%, in the last five days AHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $5.82-2 price level, adding 20.45% to its value on the day. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 52.81% in past 5-day. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) showed a performance of 242.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.57 Million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -31.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -277.13% while that of industry is -3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -223.1% in the current quarter and calculating -13.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -64.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $117.86 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $145.33 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $354.66 Million and $281.88 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -66.8% while estimating it to be -48.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75 institutions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AHT for having 857.48 Thousand shares of worth $1.41 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 821.41 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.36 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 441867 shares of worth $1.73 Million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 253.77 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.83 Million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.