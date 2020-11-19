ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s traded shares stood at 1,867,512 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.31, to imply a decline of -0.18% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MT share’s 52-week high remains $18.89, putting it -15.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.64. The company has a valuation of $17.63 Billion, with an average of 3.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside on the day, ArcelorMittal (MT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.91- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 3.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.84%, and 14.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.3%. Short interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw shorts transact 5.83 Million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -148% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

ArcelorMittal insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.59% of the shares at 4.59% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.07 Million shares (or 0.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 4.21 Million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $55.72 Million.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ArcelorMittal (MT) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd holds roughly 2,463,527 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 Million, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $12.17 Million.