Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s traded shares stood at 2,393,477 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.58, to imply a decline of -1.66% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The ALLY share’s 52-week high remains $33.34, putting it -12.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.22. The company has a valuation of $11.06 Billion, with an average of 5.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALLY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.96.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) trade information

After registering a -1.66% downside on the day, Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.53- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 6.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.59%, and 3.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.52%. Short interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw shorts transact 7.05 Million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.5, implying an increase of 16.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLY is trading +35.23% off suggested target high and -5.34% from its likely low.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ally Financial Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) shares are +86.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.68% against -4.7%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.1% this quarter before jumping 295.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.67 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.69 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.64 Billion for this quarter and $1.41 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.5% before jumping 20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.36% annually.

ALLY Dividends

Ally Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 20 and January 25, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Ally Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 2.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Major holders

Ally Financial Inc. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.18% of the shares at 97.83% float percentage. In total, 659 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 34.08 Million shares (or 9.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $854.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harris Associates L.P. with 31.76 Million shares, or about 8.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $796.23 Million.

We also have Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Oakmark Fund holds roughly 15,923,100 shares. This is just over 4.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $315.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.64 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $210.91 Million.