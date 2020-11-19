Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s traded shares stood at 1,680,969 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.4, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The AA share’s 52-week high remains $21.92, putting it -19.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.16. The company has a valuation of $3.41 Billion, with an average of 5.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Alcoa Corporation (AA), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.11.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

After registering a 0.36% upside on the day, Alcoa Corporation (AA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.85- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.41%, and 45.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.74%. Short interest in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) saw shorts transact 10.07 Million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.29, implying a decline of-22.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AA is trading -2.17% off suggested target high and -40.22% from its likely low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alcoa Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alcoa Corporation (AA) shares are +121.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.54% against -42.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.5% this quarter before jumping 78.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.3 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.38 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.44 Billion for this quarter and $2.38 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.5% before falling -0.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -34.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -559.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Alcoa Corporation insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.06% of the shares at 77.52% float percentage. In total, 438 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.78 Million shares (or 9.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $195.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.9 Million shares, or about 6.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $149.97 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alcoa Corporation (AA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,286,027 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.65 Million, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $52.22 Million.