Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares stood at 3,900,476 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.95, to imply a decline of -1.1% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The HL share’s 52-week high remains $6.79, putting it -37.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.4. The company has a valuation of $2.63 Billion, with an average of 7.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

After registering a -1.1% downside on the day, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.61-1 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 11.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.27%, and -4.17% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 45.87%. Short interest in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) saw shorts transact 11.46 Million shares and set a 1.41 days time to cover.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $185.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $195.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $224.94 Million for this quarter and $136.93 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.5% before jumping 43.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -44.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -226.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Hecla Mining Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.7% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.32%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Hecla Mining Company insiders hold 1.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.73% of the shares at 61.84% float percentage. In total, 335 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 51.86 Million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $263.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.71 Million shares, or about 8.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $232.21 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 30,268,241 shares. This is just over 5.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $138.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.29 Million, or 3.63% of the shares, all valued at about $88.33 Million.