Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s traded shares stood at 26,437,216 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.36, to imply an increase of 16.92% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The MDGS share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -118.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $17.73 Million, with an average of 1.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDGS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

After registering a 16.92% upside on the day, Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.25-2 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 25.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.98%, and 8.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.94%. Short interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw shorts transact 216.3 Million shares and set a 46.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $158.61, implying an increase of 6620.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $158.61 and $158.61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDGS is trading +6620.76% off suggested target high and 6620.76% from its likely low.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Medigus Ltd. insiders hold 5.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.91% of the shares at 10.52% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 189.07 Thousand shares (or 2.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.92 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 50.61 Thousand shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $69.84 Thousand.