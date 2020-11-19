PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s traded shares stood at 1,629,269 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.11, to imply a decline of -0.46% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PPL share’s 52-week high remains $36.83, putting it -26.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.12. The company has a valuation of $22.4 Billion, with an average of 4.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PPL Corporation (PPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PPL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.6.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) trade information

After registering a -0.46% downside on the day, PPL Corporation (PPL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.52- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 4.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1%, and 5.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.67%. Short interest in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) saw shorts transact 11.84 Million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.95, implying an increase of 6.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.5 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PPL is trading +16.8% off suggested target high and 1.34% from its likely low.

PPL Corporation (PPL) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.01 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.12 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.95 Billion for this quarter and $2.05 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.1% before jumping 3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. PPL Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.66, with the share yield ticking at 5.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.96%.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

PPL Corporation insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.89% of the shares at 69.96% float percentage. In total, 1036 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 78.27 Million shares (or 10.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.13 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 68.38 Million shares, or about 8.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.86 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PPL Corporation (PPL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21,912,171 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $566.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.95 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $412.06 Million.