CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s traded shares stood at 3,373,431 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.38, to imply a decline of -1.58% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The CNP share’s 52-week high remains $27.53, putting it -17.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.58. The company has a valuation of $12.72 Billion, with an average of 6.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside on the day, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.39- this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 8.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.51%, and 12.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.48%. Short interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw shorts transact 19.13 Million shares and set a 4.08 days time to cover.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CenterPoint Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) shares are +41.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.7% against -0.6%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -57.8% this quarter before falling -29.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -34.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.34 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.23 Billion for this quarter and $2.17 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -27.7% before jumping 1.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 81.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.07% annually.

CNP Dividends

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 05, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 2.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.32%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s Major holders

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.25% of the shares at 98.53% float percentage. In total, 755 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 64.74 Million shares (or 11.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.25 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 43.54 Million shares, or about 7.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $842.46 Million.

We also have American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, American Mutual Fund Inc holds roughly 27,887,066 shares. This is just over 5.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $539.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.31 Million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about $267.24 Million.