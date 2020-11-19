Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares stood at 1,537,438 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $187.09, to imply an increase of 2.87% or $5.22 in intraday trading. The TDOC share’s 52-week high remains $253, putting it -35.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $75.2. The company has a valuation of $27.13 Billion, with an average of 5.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TDOC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.31.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

After registering a 2.87% upside on the day, Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $190.7 this Friday, Nov 13, jumping 2.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.27%, and -16.63% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 122.74%. Short interest in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw shorts transact 16.52 Million shares and set a 4.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $247.2, implying an increase of 32.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $200 and $305 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDOC is trading +63.02% off suggested target high and 6.9% from its likely low.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teladoc Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares are +3.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.04% against 9.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -19.2% this quarter before jumping 35% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 96% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $373.99 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $448.01 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $156.49 Million for this quarter and $178.24 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 139% before jumping 151.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 6.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.92% annually.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health, Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.91% of the shares at 69.35% float percentage. In total, 994 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.21 Million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.24 Million shares, or about 4.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.37 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,123,571 shares. This is just over 1.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $405.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.86 Million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about $355.46 Million.