Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s traded shares stood at 7,279,643 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.65, to imply an increase of 13.88% or $4.71 in intraday trading. The NUAN share’s 52-week high remains $40.06, putting it -3.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.51. The company has a valuation of $11.1 Billion, with an average of 3.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NUAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.23.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) trade information

After registering a 13.88% upside on the day, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.08- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 3.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.88%, and 12.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 117.11%. Short interest in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw shorts transact 21.06 Million shares and set a 6.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.67, implying an increase of 5.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NUAN is trading +21.6% off suggested target high and -12.03% from its likely low.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nuance Communications, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) shares are +61.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.82% against 5.6%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.8% this quarter before falling -4.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 3.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 140.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.6% annually.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s Major holders

Nuance Communications, Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.05% of the shares at 101.78% float percentage. In total, 497 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 24.97 Million shares (or 8.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $828.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 16.98 Million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $563.71 Million.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd holds roughly 8,042,662 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $266.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.02 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $203.03 Million.